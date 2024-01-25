Article Wan open to record label offers for career enhancement

Entertainment of Thursday, 25 January 2024

Wan has revealed his readiness to sign with a record label that presents him with a compelling offer.



Despite not being currently associated with any record label, the artist acknowledged the significant impact of label support on an artist's music quality and overall promotion.



Drawing inspiration from successful artists like Black Sherif, Article Wan expressed optimism that joining a record label would elevate his career to new heights.



During an appearance on TV3's New Day, Article Wan emphasized his openness to collaboration with any reputable business entity, citing the potential for synergy. He highlighted the difference in trajectory between independent artists and those backed by strong teams, using examples like Black Sherif to illustrate the impact of proper teamwork.



"I am opened to work with any good business entity; we are very opened and we can merge stuff. It works, when you look at how we started and the Black Sherif's, you can see a clear difference," he stated.