Article Wan reacts to rising trend of record-breaking attempts in Ghana

Entertainment of Friday, 2 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Article Wan, a Reggae and Afro-Dancehall artiste, has shared his thoughts on the burgeoning trend of record-breaking attempts in Ghana.



During an interview on Cape Coast’s Property FM, Article Wan humorously remarked on the escalating number of individuals striving to break or establish records, suggesting that the Guinness Book of Records might need to acquire a new edition before departing from Ghana.



"In terms of setting records, Ghana is on the rise. Before the Guinness Book of Records leaves Ghana, they might have to invest in a new edition because the number of people attempting to set or break records is steadily growing," Article Wan said.



“As for me, the record I want to break, unless I engage in a Ton-A-Thon – that is, if I purchase something and sell it because the 'Thon Thon' trend is becoming quite prevalent in Ghana.”



“Today, you’ll hear someone proclaiming they will undertake a Talk-A-Thon, another person opting for a Stand-A-Thon, and yet another individual proposing a Walk-A-Thon,” he added.



Article Wan, however, acknowledged the positive impact of the trend, particularly its ability to generate excitement and foster community engagement, especially during the festive season in December.



“Good luck to everybody. At least for me, I believe the involvement of the Guinness Book of Records has heightened Ghana's profile, especially in December. While there are both positive and negative aspects to consider, I prefer to focus on the positive side.”