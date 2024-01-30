Article Wan urges urgent investment in Ghana's music industry for global recognition

Entertainment of Tuesday, 30 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Article Wan, has emphasized the imperative need for increased investment in Ghana's music industry, emphasizing its pivotal role in fostering the growth of emerging talents in the nation.



In a recent interview, the 'Solo' hitmaker underscored the potential for the Ghanaian music scene to compete globally with its Nigerian counterpart, provided there is substantial financial backing.



Article Wan highlighted the abundance of talent within Ghana and stressed that with adequate investment, the industry could attain unprecedented success on the international stage.



The artist acknowledged the influence of Nigerian musicians in dominating the Afrobeats market, attributing their success to significant investments in their music industry, which has elevated their global presence. While recognizing the achievements of Ghanaian artists like Black Sherif, Fameye, Gyakie, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, and Sarkodie in promoting Ghanaian music internationally, Article Wan reiterated the critical need for substantial investment to propel the industry to new heights.



Advocating for increased financial support, Article Wan expressed the collective ambition of Ghanaian artists to gain greater global recognition. He emphasized that with the necessary financial backing, these artists can amplify their voices and expand their reach beyond borders, paving the way for a more competitive and vibrant Ghanaian music industry.