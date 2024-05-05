Artistes at London concert covered own travel, stay costs - Medikal

Entertainment of Sunday, 5 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Rapper Medikal has revealed that fellow artists featured in his London concert independently financed their flight tickets and lodging.



Speaking to Mz Gee on United Television, Medikal explained that his Ghanaian colleagues flew to London to support him in what he termed his largest UK concert to date.



Stressing the importance of their presence, Medikal noted that they came to offer their support, as demonstrated during the event.



"From Shatta Wale to Sarkodie," he emphasized, "all participating artists covered their own travel and accommodation costs."



The much-anticipated concert, held at the 02 Indigo on May 3, 2024, sold out hours before the performance commenced.



Attendees were treated to exhilarating performances by Ghana's beloved artists, including Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Efya, and Article Wan, leaving patrons thoroughly entertained.