Source: 3news

As a young girl, I daydreamed about making my own money not marriage – Nancy Isime

Nigerian actress and social media personality Nancy Isime revealed on the Creativitea Live with Lynda podcast that she never fantasized about marriage as a child.

Instead, she dreamed of financial independence and building her own career.

Isime shared that her modest upbringing, where asking for help was frowned upon, instilled a strong desire for self-sufficiency.

She emphasized that, if she does marry, the scale of the wedding won’t matter much, as her focus has always been on personal success and financial autonomy.

