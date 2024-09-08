As a young girl, I daydreamed about making my own money not marriage – Nancy Isime

Movies of Sunday, 8 September 2024

Source: 3news

Nigerian actress and social media personality Nancy Isime revealed on the Creativitea Live with Lynda podcast that she never fantasized about marriage as a child.



Instead, she dreamed of financial independence and building her own career.



Isime shared that her modest upbringing, where asking for help was frowned upon, instilled a strong desire for self-sufficiency.



She emphasized that, if she does marry, the scale of the wedding won’t matter much, as her focus has always been on personal success and financial autonomy.