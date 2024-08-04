Asakaa Boys to storm London for massive music concert on August 24

Music of Sunday, 4 August 2024

Source: GNA

Ghana's Asakaa Boys are set to dazzle London at their "Asakaa Genz" concert on August 24, 2024, at The Clapham Grand.



Featuring stars like O’kenneth, Jay Bhad, and Beeztrap Kotm, the event promises electrifying Kumerican vibes.



Sponsored by Pay Angel Money and organized with Bizzle Entertainment, the concert aims to celebrate Ghanaian drill music abroad.



Jay Bhad urges fans to join for an unforgettable experience, with Bizzle's CEO highlighting its cultural significance and potential for a huge turnout.