Ashanti Region Music Awards 2024 set for August 3

Entertainment of Sunday, 28 July 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ashanti Region Music Awards (ARMA24) will celebrate the finest in Asanteman's music industry on August 3, 2024, at the Prempeh Assembly Hall in Kumasi.



The event, starting with a red carpet at 6 PM, promises a memorable evening honoring the year's top talent.



Organizers extend their heartfelt congratulations to all nominees, acknowledging their contributions to promoting



Read full articleAsanteman's vibrant music scene and providing uplifting melodies that have eased many stresses.



Despite numerous challenges, the event has been made possible thanks to the support of followers, sponsors, and partners.



In appreciation, ARMA24 will distribute 300 free tickets to the media and public.



https://cdn.ghanaweb.live/imagelib/pics/135/13522060.jpg



Interested attendees can obtain tickets through official WhatsApp or phone numbers: 0552172501 and 0535043267.



This year's ceremony will feature a significant reward for the nominee with the highest overall vote—a Toyota Yaris.



Other winners will receive cash prizes, subject to terms and conditions. Note that vote updates will be disabled starting July 30 to maintain suspense. Final results and verifications will be available post-event.



The ARMA24 invites all to join the celebration on August 3rd at the Prempeh Assembly Hall, Kumasi, for an unforgettable night of music and recognition.