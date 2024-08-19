You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 08 19Article 1971392

Astute Actor & Author Adjetey Ananang Invites You At the 2024 Influencers Conference

Astute Ghanaian Actor & Author, ADJETEY ANANG invites YOU to the 3rd edition of The INFLUENCERS' CONFERENCE 2024, taking place at the Snap Cinema, A.M.A Auditorium, Accra, Ghana, from 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM on the 24th of August.

If you have not yet registered for 'free', kindly do so via SmartBADGE: https://bit.ly/In-conf

For more information ☎️: +233274226334; or

