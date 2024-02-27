Ataaka's historic 'North to the world Concert' sells out 20K capacity Tamale Sports Stadium

Entertainment of Tuesday, 27 February 2024
Source: www.ghanaweb.live
Tamale, Ghana witnessed a historic moment as musician Ataaka's concert at the Tamale Sports Stadium sold out, effectively silencing doubters and marking a monumental achievement for the region's entertainment sphere.
Ataaka's path to this pinnacle has been one of resilience and unwavering determination. Despite years of skepticism and doubt, he persisted in pursuing his aspirations of achieving a large-scale concert. Fueled by his passion for music and an unshakeable belief in his potential, Ataaka refused to succumb to discouragement.
The announcement of his new album, "North to the World," and the planned launch concert faced amusement and negativity initially. However, Ataaka remained steadfast in his vision, unwavering in his confidence. On the historic night of the concert, he silenced doubters with resounding success, proving that dreams, no matter how improbable, can be realized through hard work and unwavering belief.
HYPE TV ????????????Posted by Ataaka on Sunday, February 25, 2024