Atinga Nsobila Joel aims to set Guinness World Record for longest barbecue marathon

Entertainment of Wednesday, 20 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Atinga Nsobila Joel, a graduate of the University for Development Studies (UDS) Navrongo Campus, now CK Tedam University of Technology and Applied Sciences, faced a lack of job opportunities after completing his studies.



With no employment prospects in sight, he made the bold decision to return to his father's business of grilling Khebab in Accra.



Despite not finding employment in other sectors, Joel saw an opportunity to elevate his family's business using the knowledge gained from university.



Inspired by recent Guinness World Record attempts, Joel, originally from Tindonsobligo in the Upper East Region, is set to undertake the challenge of breaking the Longest Barbecue Marathon record.



His journey begins from April 11th to 14th, 2024 at Legon City Mall, marking a significant step in his passion for Khebab grilling.



Speaking on the State of Our Nation show, Joel expressed his motivation behind the record attempt, emphasizing his desire to challenge stereotypes about Khebab grillers, particularly those from Northern Ghana.



"There is a notion that people who grill kebab are uneducated people from the Northern part of Ghana. That’s the perception people have. So I want to use this as a medium to disabuse the wrong notion about it," Joel explained during an interview with Bolgatanga-based Dreamz FM.



He sees the Guinness World Record attempt not only as a personal achievement but also as an opportunity to showcase the talents and capabilities of the people of the Upper East Region on a global platform.