Entertainment of Sunday, 22 September 2024

Source: Mynewsgh

Ghanaian rapper Pappy Kojo attributed his recent attacks on fellow celebrities to alcohol addiction.



He has since overcome this addiction and apologized to those he offended. In a recent interview, he expressed regret over his actions and emphasized the destructive nature of alcohol.



He clarified his stance on Yvonne Nelson, stating he has apologized to the Yvonne he disrespected.