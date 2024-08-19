Auntie Naa raises GH¢500k in 2 days for the surgery of a Kumasi-based nurse

Entertainment of Monday, 19 August 2024
Source: YEN News
Ghanaian media personality Auntie Naa has once again made headlines for her generosity.
On August 15, 2024, during a live episode of Oyerepa Afutuo, Auntie Naa helped a distressed mother raise GH¢500,000 in just two days for her daughter's surgery.
The daughter, a nurse, had been struggling with severe injuries from a trotro accident two years ago, requiring multiple surgeries.
The emotional appeal on the show touched many, showcasing Auntie Naa's influential role and the kindness of Ghanaians.
Oyerepa FM’s Auntie Naa helped raise an amount of GH¢500,000 in just two days for the surgery of a Kumasi-based nurse who was involved in an accident at Dominase two years ago. pic.twitter.com/fs9SKiBAF3— SIKAOFFICIAL???? (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) August 16, 2024