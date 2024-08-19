You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 08 19Article 1971380

Auntie Naa raises GH¢500k in 2 days for the surgery of a Kumasi-based nurse

Ghanaian media personality Auntie Naa has once again made headlines for her generosity.

On August 15, 2024, during a live episode of Oyerepa Afutuo, Auntie Naa helped a distressed mother raise GH¢500,000 in just two days for her daughter's surgery.

The daughter, a nurse, had been struggling with severe injuries from a trotro accident two years ago, requiring multiple surgeries.

The emotional appeal on the show touched many, showcasing Auntie Naa's influential role and the kindness of Ghanaians.



