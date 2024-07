Entertainment of Friday, 26 July 2024

Source: vanguardngr

South African rapper Malome Vector, real name Bokang Moleli, died in a car accident on the N1 in the Free State, along with collaborators Lizwi Wokuqala and Puleng Phoofolo.



The crash, likely caused by a burst tyre, occurred while Vector was en route to Lesotho.



Ambitiouz Entertainment confirmed the news, mourning the loss of the artist.