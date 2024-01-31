Ayisi reveals why he had to chnage his stage name

Entertainment of Wednesday, 31 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ayisi has disclosed the reason behind his decision to rebrand himself from AI to Ayisi. Citing concerns over online visibility and identity, he expressed the need to sidestep the ambiguity associated with the abbreviation "AI."



In an interview on Joy Prime, acknowledged the ubiquity of the term "AI" and the multitude of search results it generates, which often overshadowed his presence on various social media platforms.



He emphasized the importance of maintaining a distinct online identity to foster a deeper connection with his audience and amplify his brand recognition.



Ayisi indicated the challenges posed by the rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its association with his former moniker, which prompted him to initiate the name change. He highlighted the impact of this decision on facilitating smoother accessibility for his fans and preventing potential mix-ups in locating his content.