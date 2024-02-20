Ayo Makun credits Richard Mofe-Damijo for inspiring his educational pursuits

Entertainment of Tuesday, 20 February 2024

Stand-up comedian and filmmaker, Ayo Makun, fondly known as AY, has revealed the pivotal role played by prominent actor Richard Mofe-Damijo, also known as RMD, in shaping his educational journey.



In an intimate conversation with actress Iyabo Ojo, AY recounted his humble beginnings, reminiscing about his time as a bartender and the sage advice he received from RMD.



"I was doing all that it takes to get into the entertainment space. And somewhere along the line, I started working with NNPC Junior Staff Club as a bartender. That was what inspired my series, ‘Call To Bar.’ Everything around me; my stories, and my movies are all inspired by my experiences," AY said.



Recalling the impactful encounter, AY shared, "When I was working as a bartender, I would see a lot of people the likes of Alex O and Shina Peters coming to perform. I would say to myself that someday, somehow, somewhere, sometime in life, I’m going to get into the entertainment space."



He continued, "So, there was one time that I approached RMD when he came, a long time ago. We were talking and he advised me to go back to school. He said, ‘Education is important. Afterward, trust me, all these things would follow.’"



Motivated by RMD's wisdom, AY embarked on a journey to further his education.



"So, that was how I gained admission into Delta State University to study Theatre Arts," he affirmed.



During his time at university, AY ventured into organising shows, laying the foundation for his future in entertainment. Upon graduation, he blossomed into a multifaceted entertainer and entrepreneur, building upon the invaluable lessons imparted by RMD and his own experiences.