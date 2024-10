Television of Tuesday, 8 October 2024

Source: Ameyaw Debrah

Veteran BBC radio host Johnnie Walker is retiring after 58 years due to health issues, including pulmonary fibrosis.



He will step down from BBC Radio 2's Sounds of the 70s and The Rock Show by October’s end.



Bob Harris and Shaun Keaveny will replace him, marking the end of a legendary career.