BEEF & VEGETABLE SAUCE WITH WHITE RICE RECIPE | LET’S MAKE DINNER IN UNDER 30 MINUTES

LifeStyle of Friday, 11 October 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Sweet Adjeley is a Ghanaian YouTube food content creator with so much credibility to her name. She comes your way once again with this mouth-watering way to make beef and vegetable sauce which you can serve with white rice.



Ingredients: To Season & Marinade Our Meat The meat of your choice, I’m using Beef Chuck Round Steak 2tbsp



- Ginger 1tbsp - Garlic 2tbsp - Cornstarch 2-4tbsp - Honey, depending on your taste 2tbsp - Oyster Sauce 4tbsp - Soy Sauce 1tbsp - Sesame Oil Salt - tt



Vegetables Used Bell peppers 2 - Carrots 4 - Scallions 1 - Large Red Onion Ginger - About a thumb Size 2 - Garlic Cloves 1 - Habanero Pepper (Optional) Cauliflower Broccoli All Purpose Seasoning - tt Coconut Oil or oil of your choice



To Cook Rice 3cups - Jasmine Rice 3 1/2cups - Water Onion 1tsp - Coconut Oil or oil of your choice Salt - tt



