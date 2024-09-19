You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 09 19Article 1983494

Entertainment of Thursday, 19 September 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

BET Hip-Hop Awards 2024: full list of nominees announced, Ghanaian artistes missed out on nominations

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

This year’s show will be hosted by Fat Joe, who returns as both host and co-executive producer This year’s show will be hosted by Fat Joe, who returns as both host and co-executive producer

Nominees for the 2024 BET Hip-Hop Awards have been announced with a host of start-studded hip-hop musicians making the list.

The Awards night will air on October 15 in Las Vegas to celebrate the best artistes in hip-hop for the year under review.

Leading the nominations is Megan Thee Stallion with 12 nods, followed closely by Kendrick Lamar with

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment