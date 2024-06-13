You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 06 13Article 1949978
Source: BBC

BTS' Jin to hug 1,000 fans as he returns from army

After completing 18 months of military service, BTS member Jin returns to fanfare with a "hugathon" in Seoul, where 1,000 lucky fans chosen via raffle will embrace him.

Jin's first public event since discharge drew emotional responses from fans like Ms. Park, thrilled yet anxious about the marathon hugs.

The event, organized by HYBE, faced criticism over qualifying rules tied to album purchases, prompting adjustments.

Despite controversies, Jin thanked fans for waiting and expressed anticipation for future engagements with the BTS community, signaling a hopeful return to the spotlight after the band's hiatus due to military service.

