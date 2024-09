Television of Monday, 16 September 2024

Source: BBC

The show’s controversial claim of being a true story has led to a defamation lawsuit.

"British TV hit 'Baby Reindeer' won four Emmys, including three for creator Richard Gadd, for acting, writing, and producing.



Co-star Jessica Gunning won best supporting actress.



The show’s controversial claim of being a true story has led to a defamation lawsuit.



'Shogun' made history with multiple awards, including best drama series.",