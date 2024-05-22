Banzy Banero details the struggles of independent artists

Entertainment of Wednesday, 22 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian sensation Banzy Banero, famed for his track ‘Hosanna,’ has shed light on the arduous journey of independent musicians, outlining the hurdles they face in the music industry.



In a candid interview with Amansan Krakye, Banzy Banero, also known as Francis Nii Ayitiah, delved into the financial strains independent artists endure, attributing much of the difficulty to the scarcity of record labels in the country.



"For independent artists, it's an uphill battle," Banzy Banero shared. "The absence of record labels means we're on our own financially. I've had to assemble a team of collaborators to share the workload, which helps, but it's still a challenge."



He emphasized the necessity for self-funding projects, a daunting task for artists navigating the industry without the backing of a record label.



Despite the hurdles, Banzy Banero attributes his progress to a combination of perseverance, grace, and relentless hard work.



"The reality is, being an independent artist in Ghana is tough," Banzy Banero reflected. "But I believe in the power of determination and dedication. It's a grind, but with faith and effort, progress is possible."