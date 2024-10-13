Barcelona demand Lamine Yamal not be risked for Spain-Serbia following injury blow

Entertainment of Sunday, 13 October 2024

Source: Football-espana

Lamine Yamal has recently experienced several minor injuries. He sustained a knock while playing for Barcelona, which resulted in him being sidelined during the match against Osasuna two weeks ago.



Additionally, he suffered another injury while representing Spain in their 1-0 victory over Denmark on Saturday.



On Sunday, Spain's medical team will evaluate Yamal's condition to determine his availability for the upcoming match against Serbia on Tuesday.



However, Barcelona is prioritizing caution and, according to Sport, has requested that the 17-year-old be permitted to leave the national team and return to Catalonia.