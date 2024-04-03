Barima Kaakyire Agyemang ends longest interview marathon due to health concerns

Entertainment of Wednesday, 3 April 2024
Ghanaian presenter and Broadcast Journalist, Barima Kaakyire Agyemang, has discontinued his attempt at the longest interview marathon.
In a statement released on Facebook on March 31, 2024, it was revealed that the decision was made following medical advice.
The press release expressed disappointment over calling off the attempt but emphasized the importance of prioritizing health.
Kaakyire Agyemang managed to break the existing record, achieving 37 hours and 44 minutes before halting the challenge.
Despite his determination to continue, medical professionals advised against it, citing concerns for his well-being.
His team commended his dedication and expressed hope for his swift recovery, hinting at future attempts.
