Barima Sidney pledges support for Yvonne Nelson's 'dumsor' vigil

Entertainment of Tuesday, 21 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Hiplife artist Barima Sidney has pledged to join actress Yvonne Nelson's upcoming 'dumsor' demonstration, citing the ongoing power outages plaguing Ghana.



In an interview with Cape Coast's Property FM, Sidney reflected on his participation in the 2016 Dumsor Must Stop protest, underlining the widespread impact of the power crisis at that time.



Responding to Nelson's public invitation to join the Dumsor Vigil, Sidney affirmed his commitment to leading the movement.



He expressed frustration with the persistent power outages, noting their disruptive effect on daily life in his community.



Sidney emphasized the importance of collective action in addressing the 'Dumsor' issue and declared his readiness to mobilize support for the cause.



He reiterated his unwavering support for ending 'Dumsor' and vowed to be at the forefront of the advocacy efforts.