Barker-Vormawor urges halt to DNA tests, advocates for women's dignity

LifeStyle of Monday, 1 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Lawyer and leader of the Fix The Country Movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has urged an end to DNA tests, advocating for better treatment of women by men.



His remarks follow a surge of men on social media claiming to have fathered children who are not biologically theirs.



Barker-Vormawor, in a post on X, underscored the importance of men treating women with dignity and respect instead of resorting to DNA tests for paternity verification.



He argued that such actions undermine trust and respect within relationships and called for a shift in attitudes towards women.



“Cease DNA tests! Women deserve better treatment,” he expressed.



Barker-Vormawor's statement has ignited a debate on social media, with some backing his position, while others assert that DNA tests are essential for ensuring transparency and honesty in relationships.



The discussion surrounding paternity testing and its impact on relationships is multifaceted and sensitive, with diverse viewpoints.



Barker-Vormawor's commentary contributes to the ongoing conversation on gender dynamics and the significance of trust and respect in relationships.



