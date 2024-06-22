You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 06 22Article 1952996

Television of Saturday, 22 June 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Baron Autos boost Tamale Children’s Home with Pre-Sallah Party donation

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The gesture reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to making a positive impact in Tamale The gesture reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to making a positive impact in Tamale

Baron Autos, a distinguished car dealership in Tamale, has demonstrated its commitment to corporate social responsibility by donating essential supplies to the Tamale Children’s Home ahead of their highly anticipated Sallah party today.

The company donated washing powder, T-rolls, mineral water, and beverages to support the smooth running of the home.

A spokesperson for Baron Autos expressed gratitude

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment