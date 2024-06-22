Baron Autos boost Tamale Children’s Home with Pre-Sallah Party donation

Television of Saturday, 22 June 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Baron Autos, a distinguished car dealership in Tamale, has demonstrated its commitment to corporate social responsibility by donating essential supplies to the Tamale Children’s Home ahead of their highly anticipated Sallah party today.



The company donated washing powder, T-rolls, mineral water, and beverages to support the smooth running of the home.



A spokesperson for Baron Autos expressed gratitude



Read full articlefor the opportunity to give back to the community and support the children's home during this special occasion.



The gesture reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to making a positive impact in Tamale and beyond.



Officials from the Tamale Children’s Home conveyed their appreciation for Baron Autos’ generous donation, highlighting its importance in running the facility and the health of the children under their care.



Baron Autos will later today hold a Sallah party at the Pipers lounge and bar in appreciation of their customers and to create an opportunity for networking.