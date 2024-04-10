Basketmouth acknowledges Ghana's role in his comedy career

Entertainment of Wednesday, 10 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Nigerian comedian Basketmouth, also known as Bright Okpocha, credits Ghana significantly for his success in stand-up comedy.



He revealed that one of his major breakthroughs occurred in Ghana, where he received immense love and support throughout his career.



In an interview on JoyNews, Basketmouth expressed his gratitude, stating, "I owe a lot to Ghana. One of my biggest performances that propelled me internationally happened here, and I'll never forget that."



Reflecting on his experiences, Basketmouth emphasized the warmth and appreciation he has received from Ghanaian audiences, both at public and private events.



Despite his frequent appearances in the country, he remains touched by the enduring support.



"Ghanaians still patronize my events, and it's nothing but humbling for me. I cherish this feeling of love," he remarked.