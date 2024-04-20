Basketmouth praises Dave Chappelle as a 'comedy god'

Entertainment of Saturday, 20 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Nigerian comedian Basketmouth has expressed his admiration for American comedy icon Dave Chappelle, whom he regards as a "comedy god."



Basketmouth also highlighted Russell Peters among his favorite comedians.



In an interview with JoyNews, Basketmouth acknowledged being considered one of Africa's top comedians but emphasized his respect and inspiration for Chappelle, referring to him as a lowercase "g" god of comedy.



"Dave Chappelle, Eddy Murphy and all those guys, they have those stuff but Dave Chappelle, Russel Peters are my favorites," Basketmouth said.



Dave Chappelle, known for his groundbreaking work on "Chappelle's Show," is widely celebrated for his comedic genius. Rolling Stone ranked him among the top 10 stand-up comics of all time in 2017.