Bawumia and Idris Elba hold discussion on the expansion of Africa's creative economy

Entertainment of Thursday, 15 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, engaged in a profound discussion with renowned British icon, Idris Elba, regarding the expansion of Africa’s creative economy.



The conversation, revealed in a post on X by the Vice President, centered on the imperative task of integrating Ghana’s vibrant creative industry into the global financial framework while ensuring equitable compensation for artists across the globe.



The Vice President's post underscored plans to introduce a novel digital payment system tailored for Ghanaian creatives, leveraging the transformative potential of blockchain technology.



This pioneering system aims to ensure that artists receive rightful compensation for the commercial utilization of their music and arts, irrespective of geographical boundaries. Given Ghana’s cutting-edge digital payment infrastructure, the anticipated launch of this system is slated for later this year.



Expressing appreciation, the Vice President acknowledged Idris Elba's unwavering dedication to propelling Africa’s creative arts economy forward.



See the Vice President's post below:



