Movies of Friday, 12 July 2024

Source: Classfmonline

Prince David Osei predicts Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will be Ghana's next president, sharing on Facebook alongside a photo.



Bawumia, Ghana's current Vice President and New Patriotic Party flagbearer, aims to break the country's two-term political cycle.



Osei, an actor and NPP supporter, also dreams of becoming Ghana's president in the future.