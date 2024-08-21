Be comfortable when women call you stingy – Entrepreneur advises men

Entertainment of Wednesday, 21 August 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Entrepreneur and motivational speaker Jeremiah Buabeng has advised men not to be troubled by women who label them as “stingy” for not spending excessively.



He argues that such women often use this tactic to manipulate men into financial excess.



Buabeng suggests that men should choose partners who share their values and financial outlook.



He emphasized that financial stability and shared values are more important than lavish spending and that true compatibility will lead to mutual progress.