Becca calls for support for Moesha Boduong

Becca has extended a helping hand to Moesha Boduong amid reports of her health challenge, believed to be a mild stroke.



Speaking on Daybreak Hitz with Doreen Avio, Becca emphasized the importance of standing by Moesha during her time of need, highlighting the collective responsibility to support others facing challenges.



"I tell people that, if God helps you and you don’t do the same to others, what then is the purpose? When I heard about it, I just said, she might not be my best friend, but she is a sister in the industry, so why not help her as much as I can,” Becca said.



Becca, along with her husband, decided to contribute $2000 to support Moesha Boduong in her medical journey. She clarified that the donation was a gesture of kindness from Rebecca Acheampong, emphasizing the importance of helping those in need.



Becca called on Ghanaians to foster a culture of assistance instead of passing judgment based on people's lifestyles. She highlighted the misconceptions about the entertainment industry and urged understanding that individuals can dress well without any negative assumptions about their income sources.



Expressing concern over the disproportionate criticism faced by women in challenging situations, Becca deemed it disrespectful and appealed to the public to contribute in any possible way to alleviate Moesha's current situation.