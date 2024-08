Music of Monday, 12 August 2024

Source: Tigpost

Ghanaian artist Beeztrap KOTM discussed collaborating with rapper Sarkodie on "Amen" during an August 10, 2024, interview.



Beeztrap shared his excitement over Sarkodie’s recognition and the challenge of meeting his standards.



Despite initial difficulties, he expressed gratitude for the opportunity and influence Sarkodie has had on his music.