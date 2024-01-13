'Being a Chief won’t stop me from campaigning for NPP in 2024' – Kaakyire Kwame Appiah

Entertainment of Saturday, 13 January 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

Veteran Highlife artiste, Kaakyire Kwame Appiah, has stated that his status as a Chief won’t stop him from campaigning for a political party in the forthcoming 2024 general elections.



The 'Bronya' hitmaker, a staunch New Patriotic Party (NPP) member said everyone is entitled to associate with a political party and that he wont be exempted from that privileges.



Speaking on Cape Coast-based Property FM, he said, “I’ll be well involved in the campaign for the 2024 elections because I have to also share my opinion when it’s time for that.



“Everyone has got a political party that interests them but when you realize things aren’t going well you say it during meetings.”



Kaakyire said he and other popular musicians who campaigned for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the previous elections have faced unending backlashes from agitated Ghanaians.



He however tasked the government to 'put their best foot forward', so as to ease the criticisms and incompetent tag.



“When we meet, we talk about how people are lambasting us especially those of us who campaigned for NPP in the previous elections. So they should change things for the better and if a Chief was able to become an MP in Ghana why should they ban us from doing politics,” he continued.