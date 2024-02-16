Benjamin Oduro calls for scripted content in Kumawood films

Movies of Friday, 16 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Creative Arts Business and Intellectual Property Consultant, Benjamin Oduro Arhin Jnr, better known as Bnoskka, has urged filmmakers in Kumasi to elevate their standards by incorporating scripted content into their productions.



Despite acknowledging Kumawood's challenges in production quality and repetitive storylines, Bnoskka believes the industry is maximising its potential with the resources available.



Speaking on Asempa FM‘s Showbiz Review programme last Saturday, Bnoskka emphasised the need for industry professionals to support Kumawood's growth trajectory, emphasising that collaborative efforts could have propelled its advancement significantly.



As a lecturer at the University of Education, Winneba, Bnoskka highlighted that a significant portion of Kumawood films lack coherent plots and require enhanced technical aspects for success. He advocated for scripted movies, asserting that they enable directors to harness the unique emotional traits of each actor effectively.



In contrast, unscripted films often suffer from plot inconsistencies and misrepresentations, especially when actors exceed expectations, disrupting the natural flow and authenticity of the narrative.



Bnoskka urged Kumawood filmmakers to expand their artistic scope beyond local audiences, aiming for global appeal. He expressed dismay over the limited representation of Ghanaian directors and filmmakers on international platforms, attributing it to the industry's focus on local content.



Fresh from participating in the Ghana Expo in Tanzania, Bnoskka proposed that at least 50% of Kumawood screenplays should be scripted, emphasising the need for modern structures to reflect Ghanaian culture and values while attracting both local and international investments.



His insights underscore the importance of innovation and global perspective in propelling Kumawood towards greater recognition and success on the international stage.