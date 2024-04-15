Berla Mundi regrets accepting award from Dr UN

Entertainment of Monday, 15 April 2024

Broadcaster Berla Mundi expressed deep regret over accepting an award from Dr UN, alongside other public figures.



The awards were presented by 'Dr' Fordjour, who falsely claimed affiliation with the United Nations.



Dr UN was later revealed to be a fraud with no genuine ties to the UN.



In a social media post, Berla Mundi expressed disbelief at falling for the scheme and stated, “I still can’t forgive myself ????????????. What is this?”



