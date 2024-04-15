You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 04 15Article 1930724

Berla Mundi regrets accepting award from Dr UN

Broadcaster Berla Mundi expressed deep regret over accepting an award from Dr UN, alongside other public figures.

The awards were presented by 'Dr' Fordjour, who falsely claimed affiliation with the United Nations.

Dr UN was later revealed to be a fraud with no genuine ties to the UN.

In a social media post, Berla Mundi expressed disbelief at falling for the scheme and stated, “I still can’t forgive myself ????????????. What is this?”


