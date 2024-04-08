Berla Mundi reveals reasons behind departure from GHOne TV

Television of Monday, 8 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi has provided insight into her departure from GHOne TV, shedding light on the circumstances surrounding her decision to leave the EIB Network.



On August 15, 2019, the renowned media figure announced her resignation from EIB Network, sparking widespread curiosity among Ghanaians eager to understand her departure from the media house that had nurtured her career.



In a recent viral video, Berla disclosed that leaving GHOne was a difficult choice for her, acknowledging her initial apprehension about severing ties with the media house.



She admitted that although she faced challenges satisfying her needs during her tenure at GHOne, she hesitated to move on due to a perceived debt of loyalty to the company.



"The latter part of my time at GHOne became quite challenging. I felt I had reached a plateau and that the platform could no longer offer what I desired. Despite this, I was fearful of taking the leap to depart. My entire journey as a broadcast journalist began with GHOne, and I felt indebted to the company. I was struggling to find fulfillment in that space," she articulated.



Berla Mundi went on to share that while still grappling with uncertainty, TV3 reached out to her with an offer, which she initially accepted but subsequently declined.



The turning point came when she realized she was losing herself at GHOne and decided to make the leap to TV3 after learning her position remained vacant.



"TV3 contacted me. Initially, I intended to make the move and informed them of my decision. However, doubts lingered in my mind, leading me to retract my acceptance. I was paralyzed by fear and remained in that state for another six months. Although I initially contemplated leaving in March, I finally made the transition in September," she recounted.



During her tenure at GHOne, Berla faced interpersonal challenges, including internal strife and feeling undervalued, which contributed to her decision to explore new opportunities at TV3.



"As issues escalated at GHOne, including backbiting and unfounded accusations, I felt increasingly marginalized. I confided in my manager about exploring opportunities at TV3, and fortunately, there was a position waiting for me. I made the decision to leave because I no longer saw growth potential for myself. It was a period of immense personal struggle," she elaborated.



