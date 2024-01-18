Berla Mundi shares exclusive photos from her wedding online

Entertainment of Thursday, 18 January 2024

Source: zionfelix.net

Renowned Ghanaian TV presenter, Berla Mundi recently got the social media space talking after reports emerged that she had finally tied the knot at a private ceremony in the capital.



Reports that emerged online indicated that the wedding between Berla Mundi and Mr. Tabi took place at a coded location and none of the guests were allowed to take their phones to the venue.



Well, as typical of Ghanaians, some people managed to get their phones inside and eventually some photos and videos from the wedding leaked online to confirm the viral reports.



After the successful wedding ceremony and thanksgiving service, Berla Mundi has been quiet on the social media space because she is enjoying her wedding.



After days of being silent, Berla has finally shared some exclusive photos of her wedding online.



The TV3 New Day show host took to her Instagram page to share two adorable photos with her husband using the caption: “Took a break and took a step… Meet bae… Thank you all for the love”



See the post below:



