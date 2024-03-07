Bernice Asare makes first public appearance since daughter’s passing

Movies of Thursday, 7 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Actress Bernice Asare has emerged from her period of mourning to attend a public event, marking her first appearance since the tragic loss of her 8-year-old daughter.



The young girl, who had been battling illness for some time, passed away approximately two weeks ago, eliciting waves of sorrow across social media platforms.



In the wake of this heartbreaking loss, Bernice withdrew from the public eye to mourn her daughter's passing.



However, Bernice made a poignant return at the premiere of actor Kyekyeku’s debut movie, “1957,” held in Kumasi.



Despite the weight of her grief, Bernice displayed resilience and a semblance of her former vivacious self.



For the occasion, she chose a stylish ensemble, pairing a black sleeveless top with mustard-colored pants, while completing her look with a long wig and impeccable makeup.



Bernice radiated sophistication and grace as she engaged with fellow attendees, signaling a hopeful step forward amidst her profound loss.



