Bessa Simons gets ‘Music Legend’ honour at 7th Ghana Business Awards

The President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bessa Simons, has been awarded the prestigious title of Music Legend at the 7th Ghana Business Awards.


The event was held on Saturday, October 28, 2024 at the Kempinski Hotel.

This recognition celebrates Simons' outstanding contributions to the music industry and his unwavering commitment to promoting Ghanaian music.



