Bessa Simons gets ‘Music Legend’ honour at 7th Ghana Business Awards

Music of Tuesday, 29 October 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bessa Simons, has been awarded the prestigious title of Music Legend at the 7th Ghana Business Awards.





The event was held on Saturday, October 28, 2024 at the Kempinski Hotel.



This recognition celebrates Simons' outstanding contributions to the music industry and his unwavering commitment to promoting Ghanaian music.







Read full article/> Receiving his award Bessa Simons said, "I am highly elated by the honour and I thank the organisers for this honour. I dedicate it to the members of MUSIGA."





Last year, the Music Legend honour was conferred on renowned artist Amandzeba Nat Brew, highlighting the legacy of excellence in Ghana's music scene.



Other notable winners at the event included top business leaders and innovators across various sectors, showcasing excellence and dedication to national development.



The Minister of Tourism Arts and Culture, Hon Egyapa Mercer in his keynote address which was delivered by the Chief Director of the Ministry, Patrick Ankobiah applauded the captains of industry gathered and encouraged them to pay attention to the tourism, arts and culture space in view of the wealth creation and job creation potential of the sector.



The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Globe Productions, Latif Abubakar expressed his appreciation to the business community for the support they continue to offer the awards scheme which aims at showcasing excellence in the Ghanaian business community.



The 7th Ghana Business Awards was held at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra.