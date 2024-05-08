Bessa Simons urges government to re-introduce music education in basic schools

Entertainment of Wednesday, 8 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The President of the Musicians Union of Ghana, Bessa Simons, advocates for the reinstatement of music education in basic schools to enhance children's foundational knowledge and develop future musicians' skills.



Speaking at Joy FM’s Creative Industry Manifesto series, Simons stressed the importance of early exposure to music, emphasizing its universal language and cultural significance.



He highlighted the diatonic scale as fundamental to musical understanding, suggesting that teaching it early would cultivate a deeper appreciation for melodies and cultural heritage.



Simons emphasized the role of music education in preserving Ghanaian culture and fostering a sense of uniqueness among children.



His call echoes similar sentiments expressed by Seven Xavier, President of the Ghana Music Alliance, indicating growing support for integrating arts education into the curriculum.



Gyankroma Akufo-Addo, Acting CEO of the Creative Arts Agency, has initiated discussions with stakeholders to expedite the process of introducing a bill to Parliament aimed at strengthening arts education.



The proposed bill seeks to enhance arts education at all levels, starting with teacher training colleges, to address the shortage of qualified arts educators and improve the quality of instruction in schools.