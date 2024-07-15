Beverly Hills 90210 star Shannen Doherty dead at 53

Entertainment of Monday, 15 July 2024

Source: BBC

Actress Shannen Doherty, renowned for her roles in "Beverly Hills 90210" and "Charmed," has passed away from cancer at 53.



Her publicist confirmed she died surrounded by loved ones and her dog, Bowie. Doherty, who began acting as a child, gained fame as Brenda Walsh on "90210" and later reprised the role in a 2008 reboot.



Diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, she faced multiple treatments and documented her battle on social media. Despite setbacks, including the cancer spreading to her brain and bones, she remained committed to living fully.



Doherty was also an animal rights advocate and published a book in 2010.