Beyond The Music: 'There is no HR department in the music industry'

Music of Sunday, 13 October 2024

Source: Skynews

Oli Wilson, founder of Beyond The Music, emphasized the music industry's challenges during a Manchester conference attended by artists, experts, and politicians.



Key issues discussed included the economic struggles of grassroots artists, the impact of AI, and the need for better support systems, especially regarding mental health and misogyny.



Wilson highlighted the financial disparities in the industry and the importance of supporting emerging talent.



The event aimed to foster collaboration among stakeholders to create sustainable opportunities for artists in Manchester and beyond.