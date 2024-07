Entertainment of Thursday, 25 July 2024

Source: StarrFm

The DMV Ghana Party in the Park saw an energetic performance from Ghanaian hypeman Berima Sean Bills, also known as Big WU.



The event, which celebrated Ghanaian culture and Afrobeat music, featured top artists and drew many Afrobeat enthusiasts.



Big WU's dynamic stage presence and charismatic energy contributed significantly to the event's success.