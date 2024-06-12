Billy Ray Cyrus and singer Firerose split after less than a year of marriage

Entertainment of Wednesday, 12 June 2024

Source: CNN

Billy Ray Cyrus filed for an annulment from Australian musician Firerose, citing "irreconcilable differences" and "inappropriate marital conduct."



They wed in October 2023 after meeting on the set of "Hannah Montana" in 2010.



Cyrus alleges he was misled into marriage.



If not annulled, he seeks a divorce. This is Cyrus' third marriage and Firerose's second.



Cyrus was previously married to Tish Cyrus for 28 years, with whom he shares five children, including Miley Cyrus.



He also has a son from a previous relationship. Representatives for both have been contacted for comment.