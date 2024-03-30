Bisa Kdei calls for emphasis on positive aspects of Ghanaian music for global recognition

Music of Saturday, 30 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian Highlife icon Bisa Kdei advocates for a shift in focus towards the positive attributes of Ghanaian music, emphasizing the necessity of a more supportive environment to propel its global recognition.



In an interview on Accra FM, Bisa Kdei criticized the tendency to overlook Ghanaian music, stressing the relentless efforts and commitment of local musicians.



Expressing disappointment over Ghana's failure to leverage the Year of Return initiative, Bisa Kdei lamented missed opportunities to showcase the nation's vibrant music scene to an international audience.



He highlighted instances where international visitors seeking Ghanaian music were instead exposed to other genres, underscoring the need for a concerted effort to promote the country's musical heritage.



Addressing negativity from promoters, Bisa Kdei pointed out how such attitudes hinder investment in the music industry, citing examples where Ghanaian artists' potential was unfairly undermined.



Emphasizing the importance of accentuating the positives to inspire excellence, Bisa Kdei called for a collective effort to uplift and celebrate Ghanaian music, noting that even foreign artists journey to Ghana to learn from its rich musical traditions.



With optimism and a focus on fostering positivity and support, Bisa Kdei envisions a brighter future for Ghanaian music on the global stage.