Bisa Kdei challenges Ghanaian promoters to embrace global potential of Ghanaian music

Highlife artist Bisa Kdei criticized Ghanaian promoters for underestimating the potential of Ghanaian music on the global stage.



During an interview on Accra FM on March 28, 2024, Bisa Kdei expressed frustration with promoters who dismiss the possibility of Ghanaian artists selling out international venues like the O2 Arena without even making an attempt.



He urged promoters to give Ghanaian music a chance, emphasizing that attempting and failing is better than not trying at all.



Bisa Kdei highlighted the negative impact of promoters' pessimism, noting that it discourages both artists and audiences from supporting Ghanaian music events.



The artist, whose real name is Ronald Kweku Dei Appiah, called for a shift towards positivity within the Ghanaian music industry.



He urged people to refrain from denigrating Ghanaian songs, emphasizing the cultural significance and inspiration they provide to artists worldwide.



Bisa Kdei emphasized the need for collective support and encouragement to elevate Ghanaian music to international acclaim.