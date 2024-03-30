Bisa Kdei criticizes underutilization of Year of Return for music promotion

Music of Saturday, 30 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian Highlife artist Bisa Kdei has voiced disappointment over Ghana's failure to leverage the Year of Return initiative to showcase its music globally.



In an interview with Accra FM, Bisa Kdei lamented the dominance of foreign music during the December in GH period, suggesting missed opportunities to promote Ghanaian music.



He criticized promoters for hindering the global rise of Ghanaian music through negative attitudes towards the industry.



Bisa Kdei emphasized the importance of recognizing the hard work of Ghanaian musicians and rejecting unfounded criticisms of their talent.



He highlighted the damaging impact of promoters' disparaging remarks on music industry growth and investor confidence.



Bisa Kdei urged promoters to speak positively about Ghanaian music, citing the need for encouragement and recognition of artists' efforts.



Currently, Bisa Kdei is promoting his latest single "Medaase," which is gaining momentum nationwide.