Ghanaian hip hop/hip life and Afro beats artist, Black Kat GH has dropped the official video for his latest track, "Yenimko" ft Mc Big Phil, and it's a visual masterpiece that bursts with cultural pride and historical echoes.



Filmed amidst the stunning backdrop of Ashanti Kingdom's iconic locations, the video weaves a narrative that celebrates the rich heritage and unwavering spirit of the Ashanti people.



"Yenimko," which translates to "we know how to fight" in the Akan language, is more than just a song; it's a declaration.



Black Kat GH's powerful lyrics, delivered in both Twi and English, paint a vivid picture of the Ashanti people's true image.



The verses flow with references to the Ashantis as warriors with resilience, and unwavering determination in the face of adversity, and their ability to rise above challenges.



The video perfectly complements the song's message. Shot in locations like the Manhyia Palace and its environs, it visually transports viewers to the heart of Ashanti culture.



Dancers clad in traditional attire bring the song's energy to life, their movements echoing the strength and grace of the Ashanti people.



The video also features shots of historical landmarks and artifacts, subtly reminding viewers of the rich tapestry of the Ashanti Kingdom's past.



But "Yenimko" ft Mc Big Phil is not just a history lesson; it's a message for the present generation. The video's final scene shows Black Kat GH standing tall amidst a group of young people, his gaze fixed on the future.



This powerful image symbolizes the passing of the torch, the transmission of Ashanti cultural values and the warrior spirit to the next generation.



"Yenimko" ft Mc Big Phil is a landmark achievement for Black Kat GH, showcasing his artistic growth and his deep connection to his cultural roots.



The song and video are not just entertaining; they are a powerful celebration of Ghanaian heritage and a call to action for the youth to embrace their identity and strive for greatness.



Black Kat GH, has to his credit, hit songs including; “Human Being no Good”, “Mo Awu”, “Wo ye real” to mention a few.



Watch the music video below:



