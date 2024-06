Entertainment of Monday, 3 June 2024

Source: StarrFm

Ghanaian sensation Black Sherif wins Best Hip Hop/Hiplife Artiste at 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards.



Known for blending hip hop, hiplife, and afrobeat, Sherif's authentic lyrics and storytelling resonate deeply.



The event, held at Accra International Conference Center, saw him beat competitors like Medikal and Sarkodie, marking his only win of the night.